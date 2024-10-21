Jeep Meridian facelift launched at 24.99 lakh. Here are the updates…

Jeep India has launched the 2025 Meridian with a minor facelift and feature enhancements. The 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India and is available in four trim levels -Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. The bookings of the vehicle have commenced at ₹50,000, while the deliveries are set to commence from the end of October 2024.

Available in a five or seven-seat configuration, the latest Jeep Meridian gets a redesigned fascia. It now starts at ₹24.99 lakh and tops out at ₹36

In terms of design, the 2025 Jeep Meridian gets a redesigned fascia. It gets black tratment underneath the LED headlights while on the lower half of the front fascia a chrome strip is added. Meanwhile it continues to feature the signature seven slot grille.

At the rear the LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents along with a d horizontal bar. Meanwhile the side profile of the updated Meridian features trapezoidal wheel arches.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Interior and features

Available in a five or seven-seat configuration, on the inside, the 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft touch materials.

In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25 inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1 inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian further gets an upgraded connectivity suite with Uconnect connected services with GSDP 2.0 connectivity protocol. Some of the key features include automatic SOS call, remote engine start/stop with AC preconditioning, Alexa home to vehicle, smartwatch extension, vehicle health report with alert, connected one-box navigation search with live traffic, weather and incident updates and OTA firmware updates.

The top of the line Overland trim of the 2025 Meridian also adds on ADAS capabilities, which the company claims are relevant to Indian road and traffic conditions. Equipped with a front radar and camera based system, the Jeep Meridian offers adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intelligent speed assist, full speed forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, surround view monitor, smart beam assist, blind spot detection and driver attention alert among others.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to get powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.

