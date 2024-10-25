2025 Jeep Meridian launched in India. Variants explained

Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian for the Indian market. While the 2025 Jeep Meridian does not get any cosmetic changes, it does get several tech advancements and one major update. That is the addition of a five seater option along with the seven seater version. This has led to the SUV becoming affordable by ₹6 lakh with the new starting price at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India.

Alongside, Jeep India has also rejigged the variant lineup of the Meridian to make it more suited. All the variants get powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian range kicks off with the new entry level Longitude trim level and tops out at the Overland trim level as before. In addition, the company also gets the Limited (O) in the middle. Here’s a quick breakdown of what variant of the 2025 Jeep Meridian offers what.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude

The new entry point to the Jeep Meridian lineup is the Longitude trim level. The Jeep Meridian Longitude is priced between ₹24.99 lakh and ₹28.49 lakh and available in both manual and automatic transmissions, however with a 4x2 drivetrain. It features auto LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lights, body-coloured wing mirrors, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there's a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. The variant also offered with a 6-speaker sound system for a richer audio experience.

Meanwhile, comfort features include dual-zone climate control, second-row AC vents, seat recline, and cruise control. Keyless entry with push-button start/stop, steering-mounted audio controls, auto-folding wing mirrors, and rain-sensing wipers are also available in the base trim itself. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, an electronic parking brake, rear defogger, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Longitude Plus

The second to base Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus is priced between ₹27.50 lakh and ₹30.49 lakh, retains the 2.0-litre diesel engine available with manual or automatic transmission and a 4x2 drivetrain. It adds premium features such as blacked-out wing mirrors, a contrasting black roof, and LED cornering fog lamps. In addition to cosmetic changes, it also gets a panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-dimming IRVM aimed to elevate comfort and convenience. Additional interior upgrades include a reclining third-row seat and a wireless phone charger.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Limited (O)

The Jeep Meridian Limited (O), priced between ₹30.49 lakh and ₹34.49 lakh. With an option for manual or automatic transmission, the variant is only offered in a 4x2 configuration. This variant comes with an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, 8-way powered front passenger seat. Both the front seats offer ventilation function as well.

The cabin also adds on a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display and connected car technology with an Alpine 9-speaker sound system. Meanwhile the third-row gets AC vents. The Limited (O) trim level also gets the powered tailgate and 360-degree camera.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Overland

The top of the line Jeep Meridian Overland is priced between ₹36.49 lakh and ₹38.49 lakh, which adds on the and a 4x4 drivetrain option. In terms of aesthetics, it features chrome inserts on the grille and rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is upgraded with suede finish on the dashboard, door trims, and seats.

This variant also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. This comprises of over 70 safety features, according to Jeep including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.

