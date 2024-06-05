HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition Launched In India, Priced At 34.27 Lakh

2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition launched in India, priced at 34.27 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2024, 14:58 PM
The new Jeep Meridian X sits between the Limited O and Overland variants. Bookings are open but the special edition will be available in limited numbe
...
2024 Jeep Meridian X
The Jeep Meridian X brings cosmetic and feature upgrades at a more accessible price point
Jeep India has announced the launch of the new Meridian X Special Edition bringing special styling upgrades and accessories to the three-row SUV. The new Jeep Meridian X is priced at 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits between the Limited O and Overland variants. Bookings are now open for the special edition offering, which will be available in limited numbers.

The 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition gets new body-coloured lowers, along with a contrast grey roof and alloy wheels with grey pockets for a premium look. The cabin packs more features and styling upgrades. This includes new side moulding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sun shades, an air purifier, and a dash cam. The Meridian X also gets premium carpet mats and an optional rear seat entertainment package to further improve the value quotient of the SUV.

Also Read : Best SUVs in India

2024 Jeep Meridian X
The new Jeep Meridian X packs a host of accessories including a dash cam, an air purifier, programmable ambient lighting, puddle lamps and more
Announcing the special edition, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director - Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Meridian X reflects our dedication to constantly innovate and elevate the driving experiences for our customers. The Special Edition epitomizes the inherent duality of the SUV, seamlessly transitioning from conquering rugged off-road terrain to commanding attention on urban streets. With an array of accessories, we have amped the Meridian's dual characteristics, catering to the adventurous spirit and refined tastes of our diverse clientele.

“Whether navigating challenging trails or cruising cityscapes, this edition promises to captivate enthusiasts seeking sophistication, performance, and unmatched capability. This launch not only elevates the design ethos for Jeep aficionados but also extends a broader spectrum of expression, empowering drivers to truly embody their unique identities on the road," he added.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024 

There are no mechanical upgrades and the Jeep Meridian X continues to be offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. The SUV is offered with 4x2 and 4x4 options. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds with a top speed of 198 kmph.

Jeep is readying a new and improved version of the Meridian that is set to launch later this year. The upcoming offering has been caught testing on several occasions and is expected to arrive around the festive season.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2024, 14:58 PM IST
Similar Stories
