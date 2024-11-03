2024 Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which feature packed SUV is for you

The sub compact SUV segment has become one of the most competitive segments lately. There are around nine products in the segment. However, there are a few models that have gained the most attention out of all the models in the segment. Two of them are the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 3XO .

The Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon are currently two of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in the Indian auto market. The XUV 3XO is priced at ₹7

While the Tata Nexon was updated last year with loads of features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the successor to the Mahindra XUV 300, was launched in 2024 with even more features. Now to stay competitive, Tata has yet again updated the Nexon lineup with certain features to make it stay competitive in the segment. Let's take a look at how the models look against each other.

2024 Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV is priced at ₹7.79 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Nexon comes priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With the recent update, the Tata Nexon becomes the more pricier of the two models.

2024 Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,647 mm in height. The SUV comes with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. On the other hand, Tata Nexon has 3,995 mm of length, 1,805 mm of width, 1,620 mm of height and a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

This means the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes slightly shorter in length than Nexon, while comes wider and taller than the Tata SUV. Also, it has a longer wheelbase, which means the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers better space inside the cabin compared to the Tata Nexon.

2024 Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Specification

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol motor generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque.

Transmission options available along with the petrol engines are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant draws energy from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Tata Nexon, like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor of Nexon is capable of pumping out 118.2 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. The 1.5-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, generates 113 bhp peak power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission options for the Tata Nexon include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT.

The Tata Nexon further gets a CNG option as well. The Tata Nexon CNG is the first car to get a CNG powertrain as well as a turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of starting directly in CNG mode as well. This engine produces a maximum output of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and generates 170 Nm of torque within the range of 2,000 to 3,000 rpm, specifically when operating in CNG mode. Additionally, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, with an automatic manual transmission (AMT) option also offered.

Tata Motors is using its dual-cylinder technology for the Nexon CNG. So, instead of one big CNG tank, Tata Motors has equipped the vehicle with two small CNG tanks that are able to fit underneath the boot floor.

2024 Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was the first product in the sub compact SUV segment to introduce a panoramic sunroof, the largest in its segment according to Mahindra. The interior features a free-standing 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The AX series gets the AdrenoX operating system.

This infotainment system is coupled with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with nine band equaliser for premium sound quality. It also gets six modes audio settings through a dedicated amplifier. Additional enhancements include a redesigned centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

In terms of capability, the Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts off-roading prowess with the ability to wade through 350 mm of water, along with an impressive approach angle of 23.6 degrees and a departure angle of 39.6 degrees.

One of the key upgrades made to the Tata Nexon recently was the addition of panoramic sunroof to the top two trim levels. Furthermore, the Tata Nexon gets a slew of miscellaneous interior features. It comes with a wireless charging slot along with wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features an air purifier, a JBL sound system that offers multiple profiles, and a voice-assisted sunroof.

The dashboard gets two 10.25 inch display units, one for the infotainment and one for the driver’s instrument cluster. The Nexon additionally enables the driver to use a navigation map on the instrument cluster. Tata Motors also provides the cabin with a cooled glove compartment along with rear AC vents.

