2024 Suzuki Swift to come with new 3-cylinder engine & CVT gearbox. Check detail

The fourth-gen Suzuki Swift broke cover in its concept form at the Japan Mobility Show. The manufacturer has now revealed that the 2024 Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain.

The new engine is a three-cylinder unit as compared to the four-cylinder unit that we get in the Indian market. Suzuki says that this change has been done in favour of more low-end torque and more fuel efficiency. The new CVT automatic is designed specifically to be lightweight and contribute to increasing fuel economy. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed the power and torque outputs of the new engine.

When compared, the current Swift in India gets a K-Series, four-cylinder unit that produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The engine also gets mild-hybrid technology.

It is expected that the power and torque figures with the new engine will not change. The Indian market will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard but as of now, it is not confirmed whether the manufacturer will mate it with a CVT or an AMT automatic gearbox.

A look at the new Z12E, three-cylinder engine.

Suzuki has updated the exterior as well as the interior of the 2024 Swift. However, it has retained its iconic silhouette. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

When the 2024 Swift launches in the Indian market, it will compete against the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The current price of the Swift starts at ₹5.99 lakh and goes up to ₹9.03 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Once, the new generation launches, it is expected that the prices will go up slightly.

