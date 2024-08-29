2024 Kia Carnival arrives in India, spotted at Delhi Airport ahead of launch

Kia is all set to drive in the new generation Carnival MPV to India. The Korean auto giant plans to launch the 2024 Carnival MPV on October 3. Ahead of the launch, the new Carnival was spotted at the Delhi Airport earlier today. The Kia Carnival spy shot, shared on social media platforms, show a white-coloured fourth generation Carnival being unloaded at the International Airport's import cargo area. The previous generation Carnival was discontinued last year since it failed to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission guidelines.

Kia will launch the new generation Carnival MPV in India on October 3.The new Carnival MPV was showcased as KA4 by the carmaker during Auto Expo held

The new Kia Carnival will be offered in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit which means it will be assembled in the country with imported parts. However, the Korean auto giant is initially expected to import the MPV through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The model spotted at the Delhi International Airport could be one of those first models.Kia already offers the fourth generation Carnival MPV in global markets. It was showcased as KA4 during the Auto Expo held in January last year.

2024 Kia Carnival launch: What to expect

The new Carnival appears bolder than before in its fourth generation iteration. The spy shots reveal the MPV gets new grille and new set of vertical LED headlight units along with L-shaped LED DRLs at the front. The bumper and air intakes have also undergone changes. The video also shows the new alloy design of the Carnival. The MPV is expected to be offered with 19-inch alloy wheels. While the rear section of the MPV is barely visible in the video, it is expected to get updated taillights and bumpers.

Kia has also updated the interior of the 2024 Carnival MPV with a host of features. Kia is likely to offer the MPV with two seating configurations in India including a seven-seater and a nine-seater variant. The MPV will also get a dual-screen set up which will include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and a new digital instrument cluster. The MPV is also expected to get features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, ADAS technology, rear infotainment screens among others.

Kia could offer the new Carnival with three engine choices in India. The global-spec Carnival is sold with a 3.5-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. The petrol engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. It can generate 287 bhp of power and 352 Nm of peak torque. The MPV also gets a 54 kWh battery in the hybrid variant, which promises an output of 242 bhp of power and 367 Nm of peak torque. Kia is also likely to offer the diesel engine too in India.

