India-bound Kia Carnival interiors revealed. See what has changed

Kia is expected to launch the new Carnival MPV in India in 2024
Ahead of launch, the Korean carmaker has revealed the interior features of the new Carnival
The images shared by Kia does not show any major changes inside the cabin
The MPV will get a new dual-screen setup, similar to the one inside Seltos and Carens
Passengers in the middle row will also get digital screen which offers entertainment and other features
The cabin now comes with a dual-tone treatment with updated upholstery among other features
The new Carnival will be launched in South Korea first later this month
Kia had earlier showcased the new Carnival as KA4 at the Auto Expo held in January
The new Carnival is expected to come with hybrid powertrain mated to a 1.6-litre turbo engine