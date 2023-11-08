India-bound Kia Carnival interiors revealed. See what has changed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2023

Kia is expected to launch the new Carnival MPV in India in 2024

Ahead of launch, the Korean carmaker has revealed the interior features of the new Carnival

The images shared by Kia does not show any major changes inside the cabin

The MPV will get a new dual-screen setup, similar to the one inside Seltos and Carens

Passengers in the middle row will also get digital screen which offers entertainment and other features

The cabin now comes with a dual-tone treatment with updated upholstery among other features

The new Carnival will be launched in South Korea first later this month

Kia had earlier showcased the new Carnival as KA4 at the Auto Expo held in January

The new Carnival is expected to come with hybrid powertrain mated to a 1.6-litre turbo engine
