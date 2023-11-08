HT Auto
Kia Carnival facelift MPV interiors revealed ahead of India launch

Korean auto giant Kia has revealed the interior of the upcoming Carnival facelift MPV ahead of launch. The three-row MPV is all set to go on sale in South Korea this month, before Kia drives it in India some time next year. The carmaker recently unveiled the new Carnival, the concept version of which named KA4 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 held in January. The MPV will come with updated looks, fresh interiors and new features besides new powertrain as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM
Kia Carnival interior
Kia has revealed the new-look interior of the Carnival MPV which has undergone a major facelift. The carmaker is expected to launch the Carnival in India in 2024.
The interior of the new Carnival will not be as heavily updated as its exterior, which reflects the new design language of the carmaker. The cabin gets a dual-tone treatment and will be offered with three seating configurations. Among the other changes, Kia has redesigned the centre console which now ditches most of the physical buttons. The dashboard is now dominated by a dual-screen setup, which is already seen in models like Seltos and Carens. The screens, measuring 12.3-inch each, double up as touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display.

Kia will lace the Carnival with all the latest features it offers on its models. Expect the new Carnival to get features like Head-up Display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Bose surround speakers, ventilated seats with memory functions among others. On safety front, Kia is expected to pack the new Carnival with at least eight airbags as well as advanced feature like the ADAS. Kia is also expected to add its Highway Driving Assist 2 system. This basically is what adaptive cruise control offers in other cars, offering semi-autonomous drive.

Watch Kia KA4 unveiled at Auto Expo: The new avatar of Carnival

As far as the changes on the outside is concerned, the new Carnival will come with revised headlights and taillights, new signature LED DRLs with T-shaped styling besides an updated grille. The tailgate and the bumper have also been tweaked.

Under the hood, Kia is expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine with an electric motor. The same setup is also offered on the Kia Sorento in global markets and offers around 227 bhp and 350 Nm.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM IST

