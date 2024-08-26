Kia Seltos X-Line now available in a new all-black colour. Check it out

Kia India on Monday informed the introduction of a new Black colour on the X-Line version of the Seltos mid-size SUV. The latest Kia Seltos was introduced in India in 2023 and continues to come in various variants as well as trims. There are three main trims of Seltos - Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line, with the third essentially referring to an exterior in matte finish.

While a deep shade of Grey is what has defined Seltos X-Line so far, the trim now also comes with what Kia calls Aurora Black Pearl hue. While the company says this new colour further enhances the X-Line styling on Seltos, the changes are not just reserved for the outside but permeate within as well. The cabin of the Seltos X-Line in Aurora Black Pearl gets a different colour treatment, in two-tone combination of Black and Splendid Sage Green.

There are also several gloss black finish elements on the particular versions, including on the front and rear skid plates, outside rear-view mirrors, shark-fin antenna, tailgate garnish and faux exhaust on the rear bumper. There are Orange accents on the skid plates, side door garnish, and wheel center caps.

The Kia Seltos X-Line comes with 18-inch alloys and 'X-Line badge as well. All of these, the company says, are primarily targeted to further attract younger buyers towards the model. “The X-Line trim has struck a chord with our new-age buyers, who prioritize distinctive and exclusive products in their purchasing decisions," said Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, in a press statement issued by the company. “In response to their demand and feedback, we are thrilled to introduce a new black color option in the X-Line trim, providing our customers with even more choices to match their unique tastes ."

Journey of Kia Seltos in India

Seltos was the first product from Kia when it touched down in India back in 2019. Despite the birth and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic a few months later, Setos managed to help Kia establish a firm foothold in the Indian car market where buyers increasingly preferred the SUV body type and warmed up towards a feature-loaded option.

Kia has so far sold over five lakh units of Seltos and while it also has other models in its India kitty, like the Sonet and Carens, the mid-size SUV remains a hot favourite despite the ever-increasing competition in the segment.

In the Indian market, Kia Seltos competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and will now also have to contest the just-launched Mahindra Thar Roxx.

