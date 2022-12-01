2023 MG ZS EV and Astor revealed in Thailand, will they come to India?

MG has revealed the 2023 ZS EV and Astor in Thailand where it is sold as VS which is a hybrid SUV. As of now, MG has not announced whether they will be launching the facelifted version of the SUVs in the Indian market or not. Even if the manufacturer does decide to launch the facelift in the Indian market, it won't be happening anytime soon.

The reason behind this is that MG is already working on launching the Hector facelift. It is expected that the changes to the Hector facelift will be carried forward to the Hector Plus as well. Moreover, the manufacturer has announced that they will be launching a compact electric vehicle in the Indian market next year. In fact, testing of both vehicles has already started and several test mules have been spotted on Indian roads.

Now, coming back to the 2023 Astor and ZS EV. The model sold in Thailand looks radically different from the one on sale in the Indian market. It gets an entirely new front-end design. The headlamps are sleeker and the LED Daytime Running Lamps are also new. The grille is also redesigned with a diamond pattern and it seems like there are new air intakes as well. On the sides, there are new alloy wheels and the rear stays more or less the same. The new design has helped the vehicle look more like a SUV instead of a crossover.

In Thailand, the VS is sold with a hybrid powertrain. However, in the Indian market, it is expected that the ZS EV and the Astor will retain their current powertrains. So, the ZS EV will be offered with a 50.3 kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 174 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The Astor gets two petrol engines, there is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 108 bhp and 144 Nm. Then there is the 1.3-litre turbo unit that dishes out 138 bhp and 220 Nm.

