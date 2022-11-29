HT Auto
2023 MG Hector Facelift exterior leaks ahead of launch

MG is preparing for the launch of Hector's facelift, which is expected to happen on the 5th of January. The manufacturer has released some teasers of the upcoming SUV. However, now the exterior of the MG Hector Facelift has been leaked on social media. The 2023 Hector will be competing against the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra XUV700.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM
MG Hector gets a new front-grille with diamond-mesh chrome inserts. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
MG Hector gets a new front-grille with diamond-mesh chrome inserts. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
MG Hector gets a new front-grille with diamond-mesh chrome inserts. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
MG Hector gets a new front-grille with diamond-mesh chrome inserts. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)

The biggest change on the Hector facelift is the front grille. It gets a new grille which is much larger and gets chrome inserts. This will help in improving the road presence of the SUV as the Hector now looks more imposing. There are also gloss black elements that surround the grille as well as the headlamp housing. There is also a new skid plate with a chrome insert.

Also Read : MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

At the rear, the Hector facelift gets a new bumper and badging. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
At the rear, the Hector facelift gets a new bumper and badging. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
At the rear, the Hector facelift gets a new bumper and badging. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)
At the rear, the Hector facelift gets a new bumper and badging. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/hertstintsandwraps)

The rear of the 2023 Hector has not been updated significantly. It gets a chrome strip beneath the tail lamps that extends throughout the width of the SUV. The rear bumper is new which does look better than the current one. The name of the SUV is now spelt out on the tailgate instead of being a badge. In terms of dimensions, there will not be any change.

The interior will be updated with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be placed vertically. It will be updated with a new user interface and i-Smart technology. Moreover, the instrument cluster can also get updated with new graphics. The dashboard design will also be revised to look more modern.

The 2023 Hector is also expected to come with an ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. So, there could be features like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go traffic assist, rear cross-traffic detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and front collision warning.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: MG Hector MG Motor
