HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor Teases New Hector's Interior Looks, To Launch Soon In India

MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

MG Hector facelift SUV, which is expected to be launched later this year, will come with the largest infotainment screen in its segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 11:51 AM
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.

MG Motor is all set to launch the new generation Hector SUV, its best-selling model in India, soon. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has shared the first official look at the interior of the Hector 2022 facelift SUV. The cabin of the new Hector, which also comes with a new infotainment screen, offers several upgrades over the previous generation model. MG Motor is expected to launch the SUV during the festive season. This is the first major update received by the Hector SUV since it was launched in India back in 2019.

Earlier, MG Motor had shared a glimpse of the new infotainment screen inside the Hector SUV. The 14-inch touchscreen unit is going to be the largest available in any car in its segment. It is supported with MG's Next-Gen i-SMART technology. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The cabin of the new Hector also gets dual-tone treatment in Oak White and Black colour along with brushed metal finish. The upholstery have leather covering and the AC vents have chrome trim. The 7-inch instrument cluster is fully digital.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier MG Motor had revealed the new-look front face of the Hector 2022 SUV with a redesigned grille. The grille is now more imposing which MG Motor calls the Argyle-Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille. The LED headlights on either side appears smaller and slimmer.

MG Hector SUV has recently been spied testing on Indian roads. There will be several exterior styling elements that appear to be inspired from the Astor SUV. For instance, the rear section of the SUV has similarities with the latest mid-size SUV from the carmaker. The taillights on the new Hector SUV is likely to be update too.

MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG Motor is also expected to carry forward the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit in the new generation Hector SUV. When launched, the 2022 MG Hector SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides the two upcoming models Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the mid-size SUV segment.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hector MG Hector MG Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city