MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

MG Hector facelift SUV, which is expected to be launched later this year, will come with the largest infotainment screen in its segment.

MG Motor is all set to launch the new generation Hector SUV, its best-selling model in India, soon. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has shared the first official look at the interior of the Hector 2022 facelift SUV. The cabin of the new Hector, which also comes with a new infotainment screen, offers several upgrades over the previous generation model. MG Motor is expected to launch the SUV during the festive season. This is the first major update received by the Hector SUV since it was launched in India back in 2019.

Earlier, MG Motor had shared a glimpse of the new infotainment screen inside the Hector SUV. The 14-inch touchscreen unit is going to be the largest available in any car in its segment. It is supported with MG's Next-Gen i-SMART technology. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The cabin of the new Hector also gets dual-tone treatment in Oak White and Black colour along with brushed metal finish. The upholstery have leather covering and the AC vents have chrome trim. The 7-inch instrument cluster is fully digital.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier MG Motor had revealed the new-look front face of the Hector 2022 SUV with a redesigned grille. The grille is now more imposing which MG Motor calls the Argyle-Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille. The LED headlights on either side appears smaller and slimmer.

MG Hector SUV has recently been spied testing on Indian roads. There will be several exterior styling elements that appear to be inspired from the Astor SUV. For instance, the rear section of the SUV has similarities with the latest mid-size SUV from the carmaker. The taillights on the new Hector SUV is likely to be update too.

MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG Motor is also expected to carry forward the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit in the new generation Hector SUV. When launched, the 2022 MG Hector SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides the two upcoming models Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the mid-size SUV segment.

First Published Date: