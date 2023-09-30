Tata Nexon EV Max rival, MG ZS EV gets ADAS tech

MG has updated the ZS EV with Advanced Driver Aids System

The electric crossover now comes with 17 ADAS Level 2 features

 There is Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Speed Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control. 

There are no changes to the interior.

ZS EV uses a 50.3 kWh that has a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge

The battery can be charged fully in 8.5 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger. 

The 50 kW fast charger takes 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent

The front axle mounted electric motor produces 174 bhp and 280 Nm. 

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal, and Sport.
