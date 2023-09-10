HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Mg Astor Blackstorm Edition Wears An All Black Look

In pics: MG Astor Blackstorm Edition wears an all-black look

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition follows into the footsteps of MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/6
MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of 14,47,800 with the pricing going up to 15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme on the exterior and inside the cabin. It follows into the footsteps of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition.
MG Motor India has launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition at a starting price of 14,47,800 with the pricing going up to 15,76,800 (ex-showroom). This special edition SUV comes sporting an all-black theme on the exterior and inside the cabin. It follows into the footsteps of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition.
2/6
The limited-edition Astor Blackstorm sports the Starry Black exterior colour, complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing its premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
The limited-edition Astor Blackstorm sports the Starry Black exterior colour, complemented by chrome garnishing at various places, enhancing its premium look. There are Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make this model distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
3/6
The Astor Blackstorm gets an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. The differences between the standard version of the Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic terms only.
The Astor Blackstorm gets an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. The differences between the standard version of the Astor and this special edition model are limited to the cosmetic terms only.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/6
The model gets a panoramic sunroof and Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make it look distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
The model gets a panoramic sunroof and Black Edition badges on various places like front fenders on both sides that make it look distinctive from the standard version of Astor. 
5/6
On the inside, the Astor Blackstorm Edition carries on with the same sporty black theme. It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. Music is played by premium JBL speakers.
On the inside, the Astor Blackstorm Edition carries on with the same sporty black theme. It gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. Music is played by premium JBL speakers.
6/6
The  MG Astor Blackstorm Edition is available in both six-speed manual and CVT options, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car.
The  MG Astor Blackstorm Edition is available in both six-speed manual and CVT options, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard version of the car.
First Published Date: 10 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.