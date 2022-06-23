2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get updated nine-inch HD display. Check details

Maruti Suzuki continues to highlight the feature additions inside the upcoming 2022 Brezza sub-compact SUV and on Thursday, informed that it will also get an updated nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. Scheduled for an official launch on June 30, the latest Brezza is looking at its updated design on the outside and feature additions in the cabin to help it maintain a position of strength in the lucrative segment.

(Also read: How to book 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Your two options)

Maruti Suzuki has been clearly focusing on updating its models with the latest technology on offer in the automotive space and while it has already been confirmed that the 2022 Brezza will come with a pop-out Heads-Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera and will be the first-ever Maruti model with a sunroof, the main infotainment screen is still likely to get maximum attention.

The sub-compact SUV space especially targets a younger set of car buyers and as such, feature additions form a key buying consideration. In the past, Brezza has been called out for being rather bare in this regard and in comparison to newer models but all of this could potentially change with the launch of the updated model. The new Brezza, apart from the updated display screen, will also get premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by Arkamys. Support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, multi-layered dashboard - among others - are the other highlights expected on the model.

The Brezza will continue to be a petrol-only model but is likely to get the updated six-speed AT unit and may also be equipped with paddle shifters. The petrol motor may also be re-tuned for offer comparatively better driving dynamics as well as mileage.

All of these are vital factors because the sub-compact SUV space is fiercely fought. While Brezza is often credited for the model that really put the spotlight on the segment, newer players like Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon have also found much favour. But the biggest challenge to Brezza will still be the Hyundai Venue which too was recently updated with a slew of design changes and feature additions.

First Published Date: