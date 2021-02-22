2021 Tata Safari launched in India starting at 14.69 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of the all-new Safari SUV which starts from ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has been announced in six trims XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+, and two different seating layouts - Six and Seven.

Moreover, the company has also introduced a new Adventure Persona trim which is placed at the very top of the line at ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for manual and ₹21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic version.

The pricing of the new Safari starts from ₹ 14.69 lakh and extends up to ₹ 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Safari comes based on the Harrier five-seat SUV and also features a similar styling as well. It Tata's latest model to sport the 'Impact 2.0' design language which was first introduced on the Harrier and Altroz. It is the second model (after Harrier) to come based on the Omegarc architecture which is derived from the Land Rover's legendary D8 platform.

Inside, it gets a floating type 8.8-inch touch screen infotainment system and a semi-digital console for the driver which is the same unit as seen on the Harrier. It also sports an electronic parking brake instead of the conventional lever-type handbrake. For the record, it is the first for Tata Motors.

Some of the main features on Safari include the widest in segment Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and much more.

Under the hood, the Safari gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers an output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on the car include a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.