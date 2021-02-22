2021 Tata Safari live launch: Tata's new flagship

Impact 2.0 design inspiration

The new Tata Safari comes based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design language.

It is basically a longer version of Harrier and gets a very familiar front fascia look. The headlamps look exactly the same as the Harrier's and so do the front main grille and sleek high mounted LED DRLs.

Tata Safari's headlamps look exactly the same as the Harrier's. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)