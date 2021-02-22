Home > Auto > Cars > 2021 Tata Safari live launch: Tata's new flagship
Safari uses large 18-inch alloy wheels residing inside the muscular wheel arches. This gives the Safari a very bold look. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
LIVE UPDATES

2021 Tata Safari live launch: Tata's new flagship

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 09:16 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • New Tata Safari comes out to be a longer version of the Harrier SUV.
  • It can accommodate six or seven people at once, depending upon the configuration selected.
  • It sources power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

2021 Tata Safari is the new flagship SUV from Tata Motors. It is going to be a direct rival to the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seat SUV.

22 Feb 2021, 09:16:49 AM IST

Longer length, more room

The new Safari sports a longer length in comparison to its donor model. The designers have extended the rear overhang on the SUV, enabling the company to carve out more cabin space on the inside.

22 Feb 2021, 08:57:23 AM IST

Distinctive tail

While the front fascia looks Harrier-inspired, the rear section features distinctive taillights, a new tailgate with upright rear glass, and a more aggressive looking bumper.

The rear section has been refreshed with a more upright tailgate and a very high set rear glass windows. Wide Safari lettering in bold sits on the lower side of the tailgate and a dual-tone bumper completes the look. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto)
22 Feb 2021, 08:52:28 AM IST

Impact 2.0 design inspiration

The new Tata Safari comes based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design language.

It is basically a longer version of Harrier and gets a very familiar front fascia look. The headlamps look exactly the same as the Harrier's and so do the front main grille and sleek high mounted LED DRLs.

Tata Safari's headlamps look exactly the same as the Harrier's. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
