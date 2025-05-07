2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at 6.20 lakh with new features & hardware

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 has been launched in India, bringing substantial upgrades to the middleweight adventure tourer. The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 arrives in two variants, with the TRK 502 priced at ₹6.20 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced at ₹6.70 lakh. Both variants have seen a price hike of ₹35,000 compared to the older versions. Moreover, the new yellow paint scheme on the TRK 502X commands an even higher price tag of ₹6.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The 2025 TRK 502 adventure motorcycle comes with a host of new features, bringing the model up to speed with all the new rivals in the 400-500 cc adventure tourer segment.

2025 Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X: What’s New?

The 2025 TRK 502 adventure motorcycle comes with a host of new features. This includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), heated seats and heated grips, a new 5-inch TFT digital console, replacing the LCD dashboard on the older bike, and revised switchgear. The new screen also comes with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. Features like heated grips and seats are rather unconventional for a bike in this segment, and are a nice addition.

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502X is the more off-road oriented version and gets extra features too

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "The launch of the New TRK 502 and TRK 502X marks a proud moment for all of us at Benelli India. These motorcycles are crafted for true adventurers, packed with advanced features, bold design, and the rugged durability that ADV riders need. We are excited to bring an even more thrilling riding experience to our customers, and we believe the new TRK range will redefine what it means to explore without limits. We welcome every adventure seeker to step into our dealerships and experience the spirit of Benelli first-hand."

2025 Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X: Specifications

The mechanicals have seen subtle revisions with a redesigned swingarm aimed at improving the overall agility. The 2025 Benelli TRK 502X also benefits from new cross-spoke tubeless tyres. Power continues to come from the 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder motor that develops 46.9 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are carried out by USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The TRK 502 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the TRK 502X uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels.

Both variants get a 20-litre fuel tank. But the Benelli TRK 502 has a ground clearance of 190 mm and a seat height of 800 mm, making it quite accessible. In contrast, the ground clearance increases to 210 mm on the TRK 502X with a seat height measuring 830 mm. The Benelli TRK 502 range will take on the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Honda NX500, and the like in the segment.

