Updated Yezdi Adventure to be launched on May 15

Classic Legends, the company behind brands like Jawa , Yezdi, and BSA , is all set to introduce an updated version of the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle soon. The company will be introducing the 2025 Yezdi Adventure on May 15, 2025, and the tourer is expected to arrive with a host of upgrades, including improved performance, more features and tech.

The updated Yezdi Adventure is expected to arrive with a host of changes including new colours and decals, an updated engine, and more tech as well.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Changed?

The Yezdi Adventure received a comprehensive upgrade in 2024, and the updates made the bike much better in every aspect. The bike maker introduced the reworked Alpha2 engine, new colour options and decals, and smaller side guards around the fuel tank. The bike also saw improvements in build quality, while the digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity was retained.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure could finally get the option to turn off the rear ABS in addition to the three ABS modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

2025 Yezdi Adventure: What to expect?

Expect the 2025 Yezdi Adventure to receive incremental improvements. The motor is expected to remain the same, but will now meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements, apart from other changes. The current version draws power from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Yezdi also made improvements to the suspension setup last year, which could see further changes in the upcoming version.

Moreover, the bike is likely to get the option to turn off rear ABS completely, in addition to the three ABS modes currently available - Rain, Road, and Off-Road. Also, expect to see new colours and decals on the latest iteration of the adventure tourer.

The current Yezdi Adventure is priced from ₹2.10 lakh, going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the new colours. The bike will be competing against a host of offerings, including the Hero XPulse 210 and the Royal Enfield Scram 440 in the same space.

