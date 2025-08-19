Volvo EX30 Specifications

Volvo EX30 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EX30 measures 4,233 mm in length, 1,838 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo EX30 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo EX30 price starts at ₹ 41 Lakhs .
₹41 Lakhs*
69 KWh
180 Kmph
480 Km
Popular Volvo Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026