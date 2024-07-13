What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Panchkula? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Panchkula is Rs. 7.29 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Panchkula amount to Rs. 53,210, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Panchkula is Rs. 12,404.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Panchkula? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Panchkula are Rs. 30,000, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.