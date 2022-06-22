Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)