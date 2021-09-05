The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Jajpur (Orissa): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 769,290, RTO - Rs. 66,543, Insurance - Rs. 41,541, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Jajpur (Orissa) is Rs. 877,374.