What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Raiganj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Raiganj is Rs. 10.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Raiganj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Raiganj amount to Rs. 95,400, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Raiganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Raiganj is Rs. 16,047.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Raiganj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Raiganj are Rs. 46,188, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.