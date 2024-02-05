Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Kharar starts from Rs. 6.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 8.61 Lakhs in Kharar.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Dzire dealers and showrooms in Kharar for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price breakup in Kharar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is mainly compared to Hyundai Aura which starts at Rs. 6.44 Lakhs in Kharar, Honda Amaze which starts at Rs. 7.16 Lakhs in Kharar and Citroen C3X starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Kharar.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi ₹ 6.71 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi ₹ 7.86 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS ₹ 8.41 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi ₹ 8.61 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
