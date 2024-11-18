What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jamnagar? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Jamnagar is Rs. 9.69 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jamnagar? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Jamnagar amount to Rs. 48,651, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jamnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jamnagar is Rs. 15,311.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jamnagar? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Jamnagar are Rs. 46,188, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.