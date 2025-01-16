HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lotus Emira Front Right Side
View all Images

LOTUS Emira

Launched in Jan 2025

₹3.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Emira Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 5198.0 cc

Emira: 1998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 9.32 kmpl

Emira: 12 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 501.67 bhp

Emira: 400.0 bhp

About Lotus Emira

Latest Update

  • Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
  • Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range

    • Lotus Emira Price:

    Lotus Emira is priced at Rs. 3.22 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).     ...Read More
    Lotus Emira
    Aston Martin DB11
    Wheel
    Rear Right Side
    Front Right Side
    Lotus Emira Variants
    Lotus Emira price starts at ₹ 3.22 Cr .
    1 Variant Available
    Turbo SE₹3.22 Cr*
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Lotus Emira Images

    7 images
    Lotus Emira Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeConvertible
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine1998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed290 kmph
    Lotus Emira comparison with similar cars

    Lotus Emira
    Aston Martin DB11
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    ₹3.22 Cr*
    ₹3.29 Cr*
    ₹3.54 Cr*
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    400 bhp
    Power
    503 bhp
    Power
    602 bhp
    Torque
    430 Nm
    Torque
    675 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Length
    4412 mm
    Length
    4739
    Length
    4520
    Height
    1225 mm
    Height
    1279
    Height
    1180
    Width
    1895 mm
    Width
    1940
    Width
    2236
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingEmira vs DB11Emira vs Huracan Evo Spyder
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Lotus Cars

    Lotus Emira EMI

    Select Variant:
    Turbo SE
    1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹ 3.22 Cr*
    Turbo SE
    1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹3.22 Cr*
    EMI ₹573257.99/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Convertible Cars
    Convertible Cars Above 1 Cr
    Petrol Cars
    Automatic Cars
