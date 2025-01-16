Launched in Jan 2025
Category Average: 5198.0 cc
Emira: 1998.0 cc
Category Average: 9.32 kmpl
Emira: 12 kmpl
Category Average: 501.67 bhp
Emira: 400.0 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|290 kmph
Lotus Emira
₹3.22 Cr*
₹3.29 Cr*
₹3.54 Cr*
Airbags
-
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Power
400 bhp
Power
503 bhp
Power
602 bhp
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
675 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Length
4412 mm
Length
4739
Length
4520
Height
1225 mm
Height
1279
Height
1180
Width
1895 mm
Width
1940
Width
2236
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Emira vs DB11
|Emira vs Huracan Evo Spyder
