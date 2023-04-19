HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

BMW X3 M40i Specifications

BMW X3 M40i is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 86,50,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW X3 M40i Specs

BMW X3 M40i comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X3 M40i measures 4,716 mm in length, 1,897 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

BMW X3 M40i Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20
Bootspace
480 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
4716 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm
Height
1669 mm
Kerb Weight
1670 kg
Width
1897 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

BMW X3 M40i Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Check latest offers
X3 M40i vs Defender
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check latest offers
X3 M40i vs F-Pace
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

77.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
X3 M40i vs Grand Cherok...
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X3 M40i vs GLE
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Check latest offers
X3 M40i vs Macan

BMW X3 M40i News

BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine generating 382 hp of power and 501 Nm of peak torque.
BMW X3 M40i xDrive to launch in India in May; bookings open
19 Apr 2023
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland
Some Rolls-Royce exclusives present on ship that burned off the Dutch coast
3 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW X3 M40i Variants & Price List

BMW X3 M40i price starts at ₹ 86.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 86.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 M40i comes in 1 variants. BMW X3 M40i top variant price is ₹ 86.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive
86.5 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details