BMW X3 M40i Specifications

BMW X3 M40i comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X3 M40i measures 4,716 mm in length, 1,897 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X3 M40i is 130 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X3 M40i sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.