BMW X3 M40i Specifications

BMW X3 M40i comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X3 M40i measures 4,716 mm in length, 1,897 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,864 mm. The ground clearance of X3 M40i is 130 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X3 M40i sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X3 M40i price starts at ₹ 86.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 86.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW X3 M40i comes in 1 variants. BMW X3 M40i top variant price is ₹ 86.5 Lakhs.
₹86.5 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic