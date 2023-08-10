Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 1.24 Crore.
The on road price for Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron top variant goes up to Rs. 1.36 Crore in Jammu.
The lowest price model is Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 and the most priced model is Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55.
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron on road price breakup in Jammu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is mainly compared to BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Jammu, Audi e-tron which starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs in Jammu and Jaguar I-Pace starting at Rs. 1.06 Cr in Jammu.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 50 ₹ 1.24 Crore Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 ₹ 1.36 Crore
