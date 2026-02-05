hamburger icon
Gracy i [2022-2025]RangeImages
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Front Left Side View
1/9
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Front View
2/9
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Handle View
3/9
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Headlight View
4/9
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Start Key Buttion View
5/9

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
59,273 - 82,273*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Specs

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gracy i [2022-2025] starts at Rs. 59,273 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] sits in the Scooters segment in ...Read More

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
80 kg
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Gear, Auto Repair Switch
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Alternatives

Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Logix Specs
Zelo Zoop

Zelo Zoop

45,900 - 86,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Zoop Specs
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

55,200 - 77,625Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Accelero Plus Specs
YObykes Yo Drift DX

YObykes Yo Drift DX

65,000 - 70,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Yo Drift DX Specs
Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

66,006Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
E Scoot Specs
Zelo Knight

Zelo Knight

49,900 - 91,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Knight Specs

News

View all
  News

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 59,273 and goes up to ₹ 82,273 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comes in 5 variants. Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]'s top variant is Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah

Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 32Ah
59,273* *Last Recorded Price
55-60 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 72V 32Ah
61,773* *Last Recorded Price
70 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 42Ah
65,073* *Last Recorded Price
70-75 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 72V 42Ah
68,773* *Last Recorded Price
100 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah
82,273* *Last Recorded Price
80 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Zelio Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Zelio Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details