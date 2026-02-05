Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gracy i [2022-2025] starts at Rs. 59,273 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 59,273 and goes up to ₹ 82,273 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comes in 5 variants. Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]'s top variant is Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 32Ah
₹59,273* *Last Recorded Price
55-60 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 72V 32Ah
₹61,773* *Last Recorded Price
70 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 42Ah
₹65,073* *Last Recorded Price
70-75 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 72V 42Ah
₹68,773* *Last Recorded Price
100 Km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah
₹82,273* *Last Recorded Price
80 Km
