Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range77.5 km
- Charging7 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.92 - 3.02 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]
|Rs. 59,273Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|80 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|-
|-
|Zelio Xmen 2.0
|Rs. 69,499Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|90 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|-
|-
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSXmen 2.0
|Zelo Zoop
|Rs. 45,900Onwards
|Scooters
|65 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|65-140 km
|3 Hrs.
|-
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSZoop
|NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
|Rs. 55,200Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|6-8 Hrs.
|250 W
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSAccelero Plus
|YObykes Yo Drift DX
|Rs. 65,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|95 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|10 Hours
|250 W
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSYo Drift DX
|Avon E Scoot
|Rs. 66,006Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|65 km
|7-8 Hours
|250 W
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSE Scoot
|Crayon Motors Envy
|Rs. 58,307Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|75-80 km
|-
|250 W
|Gracy i [2022-2025]VSEnvy
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.92-3.02 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|55-100 km
|Charging Time
|4-10 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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