Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/9
DISCONTINUED

ZELIO Gracy i [2022-2025]

₹59,273 - 82,273*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Alternatives

Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsXmen 2.0
Zelo Zoop

Zelo Zoop

45,900 - 86,900
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsZoop
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

55,200 - 77,625
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsAccelero Plus
YObykes Yo Drift DX

YObykes Yo Drift DX

65,000 - 70,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsYo Drift DX
Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

66,006
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsE Scoot
Zelo Knight

Zelo Knight

49,900 - 91,900
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gracy i [2022-2025]vsKnight

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    77.5 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.92 - 3.02 kWh
View All Gracy i [2022-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Variants

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 59,273 and goes up to ₹ 82,273 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comes in 5 variants. Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]'s top variant is Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah.
5 Variants Available
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 32Ah
₹59,273*
55 km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 72V 32Ah
₹61,773*
70 km
Gracy i [2022-2025] Lead Acid 60V 42Ah
₹65,073*
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Gracy i [2022-2025].
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]
Zelio Xmen 2.0
VS
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]Select model
Zelio Xmen 2.0Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] image
Rs. 59,273Onwards-Scooters80 kgDiscDrumAlloy80 km--
Zelio Xmen 2.0Zelio Xmen 2.0 imageRs. 69,499Onwards-Scooters90 kgDiscDiscAlloy100 km--Gracy i [2022-2025]VSXmen 2.0
Zelo ZoopZelo Zoop imageRs. 45,900Onwards
4.51
Scooters65 kgDiscDiscAlloy65-140 km3 Hrs.-Gracy i [2022-2025]VSZoop
NIJ Automotive Accelero PlusNIJ Automotive Accelero Plus imageRs. 55,200Onwards-Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km6-8 Hrs.250 WGracy i [2022-2025]VSAccelero Plus
YObykes Yo Drift DXYObykes Yo Drift DX imageRs. 65,000Onwards-Scooters95 kgDiscDrumAlloy85 km10 Hours250 WGracy i [2022-2025]VSYo Drift DX
Avon E ScootAvon E Scoot imageRs. 66,006Onwards
4.71
Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy65 km7-8 Hours250 WGracy i [2022-2025]VSE Scoot
Crayon Motors EnvyCrayon Motors Envy imageRs. 58,307Onwards-Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy75-80 km-250 WGracy i [2022-2025]VSEnvy

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025]Select model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Images

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Image 1
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Image 2
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Image 3
Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Image 4

News

View all
  News

Zelio Gracy i [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.92-3.02 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range55-100 km
Charging Time4-10 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Gracy i [2022-2025] specs and features

Popular Zelio Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Zelio Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Air
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesZelio BikesZelio Gracy i [2022-2025]