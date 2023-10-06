Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesYamahaAerox 155On Road Price in Etawah

Yamaha Aerox 155 On Road Price in Etawah

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Aerox 155 Price in Etawah

Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Etawah starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha Aerox 155 STD₹ 1.70 Lakhs
...Read More

Yamaha Aerox 155 Variant Wise Price List in Etawah

STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,600
RTO
15,860
Insurance
10,948
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Etawah)
1,70,408
EMI@3,663/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Yamaha Aerox 155 Alternatives

Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia SXR 160

1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
SXR 160 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
Check NMax 155 details
View similar Bikes
Vespa SXL 125

Vespa SXL 125

1.35 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
SXL 125 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda Vario 160

Honda Vario 160

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check Vario 160 details
View similar Bikes
Vespa VXL 125

Vespa VXL 125

1.31 - 1.32 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
VXL 125 Price in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha Aerox 155 News

The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
6 Oct 2023
2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
7 Apr 2023
Yamaha Aerox is a maxi-scooter and shares its engine with R15.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at 1.41 lakh
24 Sept 2022
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Yamaha NMax 155 is more focused on the maxi-scooter design compared to the Aerox 155.
Yamaha Aerox 155-based NMax 155 breaks cover, could be a perfect fit for India
21 Jun 2022
View all
 Yamaha Aerox 155 News

Yamaha Aerox 155 Videos

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details