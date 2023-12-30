Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Sant Ravidas Nagar starts from Rs. 84,140. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,040 in Sant Ravidas Nagar. The Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Sant Ravidas Nagar starts from Rs. 84,140. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 86,040 in Sant Ravidas Nagar. The lowest price model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Cast and the most priced model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition. Visit your nearest Suzuki Access 125 dealers and showrooms in Sant Ravidas Nagar for best offers. Suzuki Access 125 on road price breakup in Sant Ravidas Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Access 125 Drum Cast ₹ 84,140 Suzuki Access 125 Drum CBS ₹ 81,890 Suzuki Access 125 Disc CBS ₹ 85,190 Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition ₹ 86,040