Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 23% growth in sales backed by Access 125, Gixxer

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported its sales for April 2023 and the company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 88,731 units last month. The manufacturer registered a 23.3 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to 71,987 units during the same period last year. The company’s domestic sales stood at 67,259 units and exports at 21,472 units last month.

With respect to the domestic volumes, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s sales grew by 23.8 per cent year-on-year over 54,327 units sold in April 2022. Exports increased by 21.59 per cent over 17,660 units shipped overseas in April last year. Suzuki’s sales continue to be backed by consistent performers like the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Gixxer range, among other offerings.

Commenting on the sales performance, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. We registered a significant year-on-year growth of 23.3 per cent in April 2023. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in overseas markets. Apart from the sales growth, April 2023 proved to be quite progressive for the company as we successfully achieved the seven millionth production milestone since the origin of the company in 2006. This month, we also introduced new colours for our third-generation Hayabusa."

April 2023 was a largely successful month for Suzuki India. In comparison, the two-wheeler segment continues to be ruled by Hero MotoCorp which sold 3.96 lakh units last month but witnessed a slight drop in volumes. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) remains the second top-selling two-wheeler maker in the country with 3.74 lakh units sold last month.

