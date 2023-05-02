HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Sees Slight Drop In April Wholesales With 3.96 Lakh Units Sold

Hero MotoCorp sees slight drop in April wholesales with 3.96 lakh units sold

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 09:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it sold 396,107 units of scooters and motorcycles last month, seeing a slight fall from 418,622 units sold in April of 2022. The company expects the sales momentum to build-up in the coming months on account of a combination of factors, including a such as slew of new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP as well as positive consumer sentiments.

Hero Splendor 125 cc
Hero Splendor 125 cc
Hero Splendor 125 cc
Hero Splendor 125 cc

The company's motorcycle sales stood at 368,830 units last month as compared to 392,627 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Its scooter sales stood at 27,277 units in April, seeing a drop from 25,995 units sold in the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales figure stood at 386,184 units last month as compared to 398,490 units sold in April of 2022, again witnessing a decline. Its exports too fell to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units sold in the year-ago period.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city