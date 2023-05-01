Take a quick look at top 10 two-wheelers sold in India in last fiscal

SIAM has released the list of best-selling two-wheelers of 2022-2023
Hero Splendor led the graph with 32.56 lakh units in 2022-23
Honda Activa, which clocked 21.50 lakh units of sales, became second most-selling two-wheeler
Honda CB Shine grabbed the third position with 12.09 lakh units sold
Hero HF Deluxe with 10.52 lakh units stood at fourth position
Bajaj Pulsar scored fifth place as the manufacturer sold 10.29 lakh units
The sixth place was taken by TVS Jupiter, selling 7.30 lakh units last fiscal
Then there is the Bajaj Platina on the seventh place while Suzuki Access took the eight position
TVS XL moped came in ninth while TVS Apache closed in at the tenth place