Take a quick look at top 10 two-wheelers sold in India in last fiscal

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 01, 2023

SIAM has released the list of best-selling two-wheelers of 2022-2023

Hero Splendor led the graph with 32.56 lakh units in 2022-23

Honda Activa, which clocked 21.50 lakh units of sales, became second most-selling two-wheeler

 Honda CB Shine grabbed the third position with 12.09 lakh units sold

Hero HF Deluxe with 10.52 lakh units stood at fourth position

Bajaj Pulsar scored fifth place as the manufacturer sold 10.29 lakh units

The sixth place was taken by TVS Jupiter, selling 7.30 lakh units last fiscal

Then there is the Bajaj Platina on the seventh place while Suzuki Access took the eight position

TVS XL moped came in ninth while TVS Apache closed in at the tenth place
 TVS sold 3.49 units of the Apache in 2022-23. For more...
