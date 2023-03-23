HT Auto
Suzuki Access 125 On Road Price in Raigad

67,503 - 87,696*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Access 125 on Road Price in Delhi

Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 92,300. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 94,210 in Delhi.

Suzuki Access 125 Variant Wise Price List

Drum Cast
₹ 92,295*On-Road Price
124 cc
52.45 kmpl
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,368
RTO
10,164
Insurance
4,963
Accessories Charges
2,800
On-Road Price in Raigad
92,295
EMI@1,984/mo
Drum CBS
₹ 90,389*On-Road Price
124 cc
52.45 kmpl
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
View breakup
Disc CBS
₹ 94,547*On-Road Price
124 cc
52.45 kmpl
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
View breakup
Drum Brake CBS Special Edition
₹ 94,209*On-Road Price
124 cc
52.45 kmpl
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
View breakup
View more Variants

Suzuki Access 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Drum Cast
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1870 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
773 mm
Width
690 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
26.07m
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
13.70s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.19s
Quarter Mile
22.19 s @ 90.88 kmph
Highway Mileage
57.2 2 kmpl
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.18s
City Mileage
52.45 kmpl
Top Speed
97.67 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Eco Assist Illumination, Suzuki Easy Start System, Front Pocket
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

