Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 81,930. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 83,770 in Mukerian. The lowest price model is Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 81,930. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 83,770 in Mukerian. The lowest price model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Cast and the most priced model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition. Visit your nearest Suzuki Access 125 dealers and showrooms in Mukerian for best offers. Suzuki Access 125 on road price breakup in Mukerian includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Access 125 Drum Cast ₹ 81,930 Suzuki Access 125 Drum CBS ₹ 79,730 Suzuki Access 125 Disc CBS ₹ 82,950 Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition ₹ 83,770