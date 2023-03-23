Suzuki Access 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 86,260. The on road price for Suzuki Access 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,860 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Cast and the most priced model is Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition. Visit your nearest Suzuki Access 125 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Suzuki Access 125 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less