In India, there are 2 Stryder Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Stryder ARCUS E-Bike, Stryder Airborne, Stryder ARCUS E-Bike, Stryder Airborne. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 34,995.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Stryder Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Stryder ARCUS E-Bike
|₹ 34,995
|Stryder Airborne
|₹ 42,995
|Stryder ARCUS E-Bike
|₹ 34,995
|Stryder Airborne
|₹ 42,995