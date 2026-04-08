Best Stryder Bikes

In India, there are 2 Stryder Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Stryder ARCUS E-Bike, Stryder Airborne, Stryder ARCUS E-Bike, Stryder Airborne. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 34,995. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Stryder Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Stryder ARCUS E-Bike ₹ 34,995
Stryder Airborne ₹ 42,995
Stryder ARCUS E-Bike ₹ 34,995
Stryder Airborne ₹ 42,995

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

2 New Stryder Bikes found

Sort By:

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike

₹34,995
Battery Capacity
36V 11.6 Ah
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Stryder Airborne Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

Stryder Airborne

₹42,995
Battery Capacity
36V 10.4 Ah
Speed
25 kmph
Range
40 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Stryder Bikes

Brands

View more

Stryder Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City
HomeNew BikesStryder Bikes