Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range60 km
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|RANGE
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|RANGE
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Stryder ARCUS E-Bike
|Rs. 34,995Onwards
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|60 km
|250 W
|Stryder Airborne
|Rs. 42,995Onwards
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|40 km
|250 W
|ARCUS E-BikeVSAirborne
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|cycle
|Battery Capacity
|36V 11.6 Ah
|Charging Point
|Mobile Charging port
|Transmission
|Manual
|Range
|60 km
|Headlight
|Led
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price