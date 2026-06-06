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STRYDER ARCUS E-Bike

₹34,995*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹710
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
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Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Variants

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike price starts at ₹ 34,995 .
1 Variant Available
ARCUS E-Bike STD
₹34,995*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 May 2026
The story reviews various electric scooters, highlighting their practicality, comfort, and suitability for urban commuting.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
Tata's Stryder Cycle launched two electric bicycles, Airborne and Arcus, targeting urban commuters with varying ranges and features.Read Full Story
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Stryder ARCUS E-Bike comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKERANGEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKERANGEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Stryder ARCUS E-Bike
Stryder ARCUS E-Bike image
Rs. 34,995Onwards-DiscDisc60 km250 W
Stryder AirborneStryder Airborne imageRs. 42,995Onwards-DiscDisc40 km250 WARCUS E-BikeVSAirborne

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Images

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Image 1

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Alternatives

Stryder Airborne

Stryder Airborne

42,995
Check OffersCheck Offers
ARCUS E-BikevsAirborne

News

2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests
6 Jun 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Stryder ARCUS E-Bike Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body Typecycle
Battery Capacity36V 11.6 Ah
Charging PointMobile Charging port
TransmissionManual
Range60 km
HeadlightLed
Max Speed25 kmph
View all ARCUS E-Bike specs and features

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