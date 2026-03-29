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RAPTEE T 30

₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4846
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Raptee T 30 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    135 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    200 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    5.4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    22 kW
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Raptee T 30 Variants

Raptee T 30 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
T 30 STD
₹2.39 Lakhs*
135 kmph
200 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Raptee T 30 Visual Comparison

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Raptee T 30 comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Raptee T 30
Raptee T 30 image
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Joy e-bike ThunderboltJoy e-bike Thunderbolt imageRs. 2.33 LakhsOnwards-230 NmSports Bikes-Double DiscDiscAlloy110 km9 Hours5000 WT 30VSThunderbolt
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Raptee T 30 Images

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Raptee T 30 Colours

Raptee T 30 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Eclipse Black
Horizon Red
Mercury Grey
Arctic White
Eclipse black

Raptee T 30 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
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T 30vsFerrato Disruptor
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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T 30vsRV400
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 Lakhs
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T 30vsBeast
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 Lakhs
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T 30vsThunderbolt
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

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Joy e-bike Hurricane

Joy e-bike Hurricane

2.33 Lakhs
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T 30vsHurricane

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Raptee T 30 Brochure

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Raptee T 30 Specifications and Features

Max Power22 kW
Battery Capacity5.4 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque70 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range200 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time36 Minutes
Max Speed135 kmph
View all T 30 specs and features

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