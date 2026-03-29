Raptee T 30 Key Specs
- Speed135 kmph
- Range200 km
- Charging0.6 hrs
- Battery Capacity5.4 kWh
- Motor Power22 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Raptee T 30
|Rs. 2.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|177 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 km
|38 Minutes
|22 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|T 30VSFerrato Disruptor
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|T 30VSRV400
|Joy e-bike Beast
|Rs. 2.42 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110 km
|9 Hours
|5 kW
|T 30VSBeast
|Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
|Rs. 2.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|110 km
|9 Hours
|5000 W
|T 30VSThunderbolt
|Joy e-bike Hurricane
|Rs. 2.33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80 km
|-
|5 kW
|T 30VSHurricane
Raptee T 30 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|22 kW
|Battery Capacity
|5.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|70 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|200 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|36 Minutes
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
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