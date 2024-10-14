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T 30PriceRangeSpecifications
Raptee T 30 Front Left View
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Raptee T 30 Front Right View
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Raptee T 30 Front View
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Raptee T 30 Rear Left View
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Raptee T 30 STD

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2.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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T 30 STD

T 30 STD Prices

The T 30 STD, is priced at ₹2.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

T 30 STD Range

The T 30 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

T 30 STD Colours

The T 30 STD is available in 4 colour options: Eclipse Black, Horizon Red, Mercury Grey, Arctic White.

T 30 STD Battery & Range

T 30 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the T 30 STD include the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs and the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.

T 30 STD Specs & Features

The T 30 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Charging Station Locater and Passenger Footrest.

Raptee T 30 STD Price

T 30 STD

₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
Insurance
21,588
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,60,588
EMI@5,601/mo
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Raptee T 30 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
161 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Height
1102 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
200 km
Max Speed
135

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
22 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Preload Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD Fork 37mm

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
38 Minutes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
36 Minutes (20-80%)
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Comfort | Power | Sprint, Battery Management System, Power Distribution System, Ride-by-wire, ParkZ, Smart Keyfob, (Dashboard - Storage 32 GB, RAM 2 GB, Resolution 800×480, Brightness 800 nits), (App - Raptee Maps, AI Trip Planner, Ride Insights, Charging Insights, Vehicle Cloud Diagnosis, Digitised Service Booking)
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen

Electricals

Battery Capacity
5.4 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Raptee T 30 STD EMI
EMI5,041 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,34,529
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,34,529
Interest Amount
67,928
Payable Amount
3,02,457

Raptee T 30 Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

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T 30vsRV400
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T 30vsFerrato Disruptor
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