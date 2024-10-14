The T 30 STD, is priced at ₹2.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The T 30 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The T 30 STD is available in 4 colour options: Eclipse Black, Horizon Red, Mercury Grey, Arctic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the T 30 STD include the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs and the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.
The T 30 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Charging Station Locater and Passenger Footrest.