Okinawa Oki100
UPCOMING

OKINAWA Oki100

Exp. Launch on 31 May 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹1 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Oki100 Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 95.0 kmph

Oki100: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 148.63 km

Oki100: 150.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.25 hrs

Oki100: 2.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.79 kwh

Oki100: 4.0 kwh

About Okinawa Oki100

Okinawa Oki100 ...Read More

Okinawa Oki100 Images

1 images
Okinawa Oki100 Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range150 km
Charging Time2 Hours

Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Antomith Okinawa
C 10/39, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi - 110094
Hitkari Enterprises
E-1, Sitapuri, New Delhi - 110045
Pacific Motors, Sultanpur
CBR-2, Kh No-360,MG Road,Delhi 110030
+91 - 7982749691, 9131434449
Garud Automobiles, Dabri
Plot No 76 E, Old Palam Road,Dabri Extension,Dwarka,Delhi 110045
+91 - 9560626252
View all Okinawa Bikes

Perfect Electric Bike with a Bold, Beastly Look
Best design in this price segment. It has a good top speed of approximately 90 km/h and provides a range of 130-150 km in eco mode.By: Abhinav Kumar (Nov 10, 2024)
