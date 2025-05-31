Okinawa Oki100 Okinawa Oki100



Branded as the “Silent Beast”, Oki100 is the first electric motorcycle to come from the Okinawa stable. It will be a compact and minimalistic commuter bike for motorcycle enthusiasts that want to go green.



Okinawa Oki100 Expected Launch Date:



The Okinawa Oki100 is expected to be launched in March 2023.



Okinawa Oki100 Price:



This electric motorcycle is expected to be priced at about Rs. 1 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.



Okinawa Oki100 Design:



Part of the Oki100 has an obvious resemblance to one of the versions of a Ducati. The exposed red tubular frame, the headlight, and the tank design share very close similarities with a previous version of Ducati Monster. Although the faux fuel tank is just a chunky piece of plastic, it only adds to the motorcycle’s design. Apart from that, the Oki100 would have a multi-tone battery casing to make it look like a hybrid between a sports bike and a street fighter. Not much information about the colours is available at the moment. At the 2020 Auto Expo, however, the Oki100 prototype was displayed in a red avatar.



Okinawa Oki100 Dimension:



This e-motorcycle has smaller wheels than conventional motorcycles. Although Okinawa hasn’t made an official statement regarding the wheels, it looks like the Oki100 would run on 14-inch alloy wheels. Disk brakes on both ends will help stop the bike. It will most probably have Electronic- Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) to aid braking. The e-bike will also feature telescopic front shocks with a mono-suspension in the rear. The bike should be able to carry 150 kilograms of weight including the rider.



Okinawa Oki100 Features:



As a high-end e-motorcycle, the Oki100 should have features like an anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition, central locking, GPS, geo-fencing, built-in navigation, and side stand sensor. Apart from these features, USB charging and mobile connectivity through a dedicated app will be included. A fully digital instrument cluster and full LED lighting setup are expected.



Okinawa Oki100 Engine and Performance:



A 3,000-watt BLDC motor is expected on this e-bike. A 72V, 4 kWh lithium-ion battery will run the motor. Okinawa has hinted that the motor and battery on the Oki100 will be good enough to compete with 125cc or 150cc petrol motorcycles. This e-bike can reach a speed of 120kmph.



Okinawa Oki100 Mileage:



The Oki100 might get a fast charger that could take two hours to charge the battery fully. To top it up, the bike can go 150 kilometres on a single charge. An economy mode can add more kilometres to the range.



Okinawa Oki100 Rivals:



The Oki100 will compete with Revolt RV400, Tork T6X, Tork Kratos, One Electric Motorcycle Kridn, Hero Electric AE-47 E-bike, EeVe Tesoro, Oben Rorr, Automobile Atum Version 1.0, Komaki Ranger, Komaki M-5, Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT Classic, Odysse Electric Evoqis, Kabira Mobility KM 4000, Kabira Mobility KM 3000, Joy e-bike Monster, Earth Energy EV Evolve Z, Earth Energy EV Evolve R, Cyborg Bob-e, Tunwal TZ 3.3 and PURE EV eTryst 350. Okinawa Oki100 also has higher-end e-sportbikes. They are Ultraviolette F77, Orxa Mantis, Joy e-bike Skyline, Joy e-bike Hurricane, Joy e-bike Thunderbolt, Joy e-bike Beast, Cyborg Yoda, and Srivaru Motors Prana. ...Read MoreRead Less