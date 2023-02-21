Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 90,410. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 90,410. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2F dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast F2F is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Pune, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F2F STD ₹ 90,410