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Faast F2FPriceRangeSpecifications
Okaya EV Faast F2F Front View
1/7
Okaya EV Faast F2F Foot Space
2/7
Okaya EV Faast F2F Front Indicator View
3/7
Okaya EV Faast F2F Front Tyre View
4/7
Okaya EV Faast F2F Headlight
5/7
Okaya EV Faast F2F Seat
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6/7

Okaya EV Faast F2F STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
83,763*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Faast F2F STD

Faast F2F STD Prices

The Faast F2F STD, is priced at ₹83,763 (ex-showroom).

Faast F2F STD Range

The Faast F2F STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Faast F2F STD Battery & Range

Faast F2F STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F2F STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Faast F2F STD Specs & Features

The Faast F2F STD has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.

Okaya EV Faast F2F STD Price

Faast F2F STD

₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,763
EMI@1,800/mo
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Okaya EV Faast F2F STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Underbone
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Battery Position - Underseat VT, Drive Mode - Eco, City & Sports, Cluster - Digital, Wheels Lock, Parking Mode - With Lever, Energy - 2.2 KWh
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Okaya EV Faast F2F STD EMI
EMI1,620 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,386
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,386
Interest Amount
21,834
Payable Amount
97,220

Okaya EV Faast F2F Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Faast F2FvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Faast F2FvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Faast F2FvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Faast F2FvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Faast F2FvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Faast F2FvsMagnus Grand

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