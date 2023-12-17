HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jitendra Primo Front Right View
View all Images

JITENDRA Primo

Launched in Dec 2023

₹79,999 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Primo Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 56.7 kmph

Primo: 52.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 102.85 km

Primo: 101.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.14 hrs

Primo: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.04 kwh

Primo: 2.04 - 3.26 kwh

View all Primo Specs and Features

About Jitendra Primo

Jitendra Primo
Birla Electro
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Jitendra Primo Variants
Jitendra Primo price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.22 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jitendra Primo comes ...Read More
3 Variants Available
STD₹79,999*
52 kmph
66 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2 kWh
Reverse Assist
S₹92,007*
52 kmph
82 km
Mobile Application
Call/SMS Alerts
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 2.04 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Reverse Assist
Plus₹1.22 Lakhs*
52 kmph
137 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 3.26 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Jitendra Primo Images

17 images
View All Primo Images

Jitendra Primo Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.04-3.26 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range66-137 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-5 Hours
View all Primo specs and features

Jitendra Primo comparison with similar bikes

Jitendra Primo
Birla Electro
Komaki LY
Ola Electric S1 X
Okinawa Ridge
Hero Electric Optima
₹79,999*
₹76,109*
₹78,000*
₹69,999*
₹70,096*
₹83,300*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Range
137 km
Range
110 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
193 km
Range
84 km
Range
135 km
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Kerb Weight
83 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
102 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Jitendra Bikes

View all Jitendra Bikes

Jitendra Primo EMI

Select Variant:
STD
52 kmph | 66 km
₹ 79,999*
STD
52 kmph | 66 km
₹79,999*
S
52 kmph | 82 km
₹92,007*
Plus
52 kmph | 137 km
₹1.22 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1305.55/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
