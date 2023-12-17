Launched in Dec 2023
Category Average: 56.7 kmph
Primo: 52.0 kmph
Category Average: 102.85 km
Primo: 101.5 km
Category Average: 4.14 hrs
Primo: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.04 kwh
Primo: 2.04 - 3.26 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.04-3.26 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|66-137 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hours
Jitendra Primo
₹79,999*
₹76,109*
₹78,000*
₹69,999*
₹70,096*
₹83,300*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Range
137 km
Range
110 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
193 km
Range
84 km
Range
135 km
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Kerb Weight
83 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
102 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
