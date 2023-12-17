Jitendra Primo on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 83,740. Visit your nearest Jitendra Primo on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 83,740. Visit your nearest Jitendra Primo dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Jitendra Primo on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra Primo is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Ahmedabad, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra Primo STD ₹ 83,740