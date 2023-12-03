Honda Unicorn on road price in Puttur starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Unicorn on road price in Puttur starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Unicorn dealers and showrooms in Puttur for best offers. Honda Unicorn on road price breakup in Puttur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Unicorn is mainly compared to Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Puttur, Bajaj Pulsar 150 which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Puttur and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Puttur. Variants On-Road Price Honda Unicorn STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs