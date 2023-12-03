Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHondaUnicornOn Road Price in Botad

Honda Unicorn On Road Price in Botad

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Botad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Unicorn Price in Botad

Honda Unicorn on road price in Botad starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Unicorn STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Unicorn Variant Wise Price List in Botad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
162.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,869
RTO
5,932
Insurance
8,701
On-Road Price in Botad
1,13,502
EMI@2,440/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
61 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close

Honda Unicorn Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
Check Latest Offers
SP 125 Price in Botad
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar 150 Price in Botad
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Onwards
Check RX 100 details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

80,416 - 94,138
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar 125 Price in Botad
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

92,348 - 87,748
Check Latest Offers
Glamour XTEC Price in Botad
Keeway SR125

Keeway SR125

1.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SR125 Price in Botad

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda Unicorn News

Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season
Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn
3 Dec 2023
The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
18 Oct 2023
Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
14 Jun 2023
The Honda Unicorn 160 for Nigeria gets a new face inspired by the SP 125, while the fuel tank has also been tweaked
Made-in-India Honda Unicorn 160 goes on sale in Nigeria. Check price
14 Feb 2023
Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
View all
 Honda Unicorn News

Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details